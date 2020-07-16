x
Black motorist's Virginia traffic stop under investigation

A Virginia State Police trooper can be heard on video telling the driver he would get "whooped" before forcefully removing him from his vehicle.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a state trooper is under investigation for his forceful actions and words during a traffic stop of a Black driver last year. 

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the trooper can be heard on video telling the driver he would get his "a** whooped" before forcefully removing him from his vehicle. 

The attorney representing driver Derrick Thompson wrote a letter Monday to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. The lawyer said that Trooper Charles Hewitt unconstitutionally assaulted Thompson during the stop on I-495 in Fairfax County. 

Virginia State police said in a statement that they have initiated a criminal investigation. 

You can watch the video below. WARNING: Contains graphic language and content:


