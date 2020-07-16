Black motorist's Virginia traffic stop under investigation

A Virginia State Police trooper can be heard on video telling the driver he would get "whooped" before forcefully removing him from his vehicle.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a state trooper is under investigation for his forceful actions and words during a traffic stop of a Black driver last year.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the trooper can be heard on video telling the driver he would get his "a** whooped" before forcefully removing him from his vehicle.

The attorney representing driver Derrick Thompson wrote a letter Monday to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. The lawyer said that Trooper Charles Hewitt unconstitutionally assaulted Thompson during the stop on I-495 in Fairfax County.

Virginia State police said in a statement that they have initiated a criminal investigation.

You can watch the video below. WARNING: Contains graphic language and content:

Today, we sent a letter to @MarkHerringVA about Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt.



In April 2019, Derrick Thompson was driving to work when Hewitt terrorized and assaulted him. pic.twitter.com/YTSCeDLM9j — Joshua Erlich (@JoshuaErlich) July 13, 2020







