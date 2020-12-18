The billboard has been up for a few years but now has some changes after the president's recent reelection loss.

It also has a digital crawl with what it calls the “Trump Death Clock” along with mushroom clouds behind him and swastika-like dollar signs next to him.

It’s a controversial billboard that has actually been there in some form for the last three years, reported KPHO. It was created by an artist in California.

Until recently, however, Trump was wearing a business suit instead of a prison suit.

New billboard in downtown Phoenix shows President Trump in prison jumpsuit behind bars with swastika-like dollar signshttps://t.co/Q6z0Urqr7K pic.twitter.com/1e4yDv7VbW — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) December 18, 2020

“Phoenix politicians should be ashamed to let this happen! Arizona is not Oregon or Washington St,” responded one viewer angry over the billboard.

Others also disapproved, saying the billboard did not help to unify the country.