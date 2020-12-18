PHOENIX — A new billboard that calls President Trump “Don the Con” depicts the soon-to-be former president behind bars and in an orange prison jumpsuit, reports CBS affiliate KPHO.
It also has a digital crawl with what it calls the “Trump Death Clock” along with mushroom clouds behind him and swastika-like dollar signs next to him.
It’s a controversial billboard that has actually been there in some form for the last three years, reported KPHO. It was created by an artist in California.
Until recently, however, Trump was wearing a business suit instead of a prison suit.
“Phoenix politicians should be ashamed to let this happen! Arizona is not Oregon or Washington St,” responded one viewer angry over the billboard.
Others also disapproved, saying the billboard did not help to unify the country.
But others seemed to be happy to see the president in a prison suit: “That's where he needs to be if there is any justice left in this country,” one viewer commented on KPHO’s Facebook page.