Baton Rouge bar permanently loses liquor license after Madison Brooks' death

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Baton Rouge bar where 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking before her death lost its liquor license, according to our partners at WBRZ.

According to police records, in January, Brooks asked two men and a 17-year-old to drive her home after a night at Reggie’s, a bar near LSU’s campus. The teen and one of the men then allegedly raped her in their vehicle before she was eventually hit and killed by a car.

Shortly after Brooks' death, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued an emergency suspension of the liquor license at Reggie's pending an investigation. The license was permanently revoked on Thursday.

"The issuance and acceptance of an alcohol permit is a privilege, not a right," ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier, Jr. said to WBRZ. "We accept the responsibility the state has for ensuring public safety.

The bar was also fined $15,000.