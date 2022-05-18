'This is awful' | Moms continue to grapple with baby formula crisis

Texas Children's Hospital is warning parents to be extra cautious about where they're buying formula for their babies.

HOUSTON — Texas Children's Hospital is the largest pediatric hospital in the country and its experts are speaking out about the baby formula shortage.

They are calling it a crisis and moms like Morgan Heid are still in the middle of it.

"This is awful," said Heid. "Most postpartum women are worried about losing weight and getting into our clothes, but all of us, we're worried about how we're going to feed our little babies."

Five days after we first met Heid and her baby boy Gunner, the stress hasn't faded.

"We checked quite a few stores this weekend," said Heid. "Again nothing, not one can."

Texas Children's Hospital is hearing from moms like Heid around the clock.

"Our families are struggling," said Dr. Amy Hair, Neonatologist and Program Director for Neonatal Nutrition.

Dr. Hair suggests not to buy milk online and don't share milk with your neighbor. That includes not buying formula from other countries.

"It may look very legit in the packaging but it doesn't mean it's legit on the inside," said Dr. Stan Spinner, Chief Medical Officer.

And doctors say no matter what do not make your own formula. That could lead to babies needing emergency medical care.

"It may not happen overnight," said Dr. Spinner. "We need to not let our caution down and keep an eye out for that."

With production reportedly beginning to ramp up again, doctors encourage parents to be open to other brands. They said they're all very similar, especially if their baby doesn't require specialty formulas.

But for many mothers like Heid, that's not really an option.

"Am I hopeful, very hopeful, what else can we do at this point?" said Heid. "It's either going to get worse and then I'm not sure what's going to happen or it's going to get better. We have to hope."

One more helpful tip from doctors: If your baby is six months or older and healthy, it is safe to give them whole milk, as long as it's fortified with iron, but only for two to three days. It could buy parents time to track down more formula.

