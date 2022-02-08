Police said the robbery suspect died in the parking lot.

AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.

Investigators found a bullet hole in the window of the gas station, which is closed for the time being after the deadly shooting.

Police cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.

The deadly shooting happened at the same Auburn gas station where two teenage boys stole from the convenience store after watching the clerk collapse due to a medical emergency.

In the 2018 robbery, police said the clerk and teens got into an argument over payment for pepperoni sticks. The clerk then suffered a medical emergency and collapsed in the store.

Instead of calling for help, one of the boys retrieved his dollar bill from the passed-out clerk.

Surveillance video captured both teens returning to steal from the store, eventually breaking into the cash register and stealing the money inside, while the clerk remains on the floor. Then the teens ran out for the last time.

About three minutes later, police say another person entered the store and saw the clerk, and immediately called for help.