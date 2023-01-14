Police: Married couple caring for 4-year-old girl arrested after child disappears

Athena Brownfield was reported missing after a mail carrier found her 5-year-old sister alone outside the Oklahoma home at which the girls were staying.

OKLAHOMA, USA — An Oklahoma couple was arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl.

Police said the couple was caring for the child.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing on Tuesday after a mail carrier called police and said they found Athena's 5-year-old sister unattended outside their home in Cyril, which is about 55 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, according to CNN. The 5-year-old was not hurt, however, authorities were not able to find Athena.

Athena was being cared for by Alysia Adams, 31, and Ivon Adams, 36, at the time of her disappearance, Oklahoma authorities said.

Alysia Adams was arrested Thursday and faces child neglect charges. Ivon Adams was arrested the same day in Phoenix, Arizona after an outstanding felony warrant was issued in Oklahoma on first-degree murder and child neglect charges.

The Cyril community is coming together to do all it can to help find the missing 4-year-old. Over the weekend, residents held a candlelight vigil for Athena.

"The last few days have been very trying for our communities," Brooke Kelley, an organizer, told KOCO.

The Cyril fire chief said he believes the incident will make the city stronger.

"While we always hope and pray that the tragedies of the world will never impact our lives and communities, this event has placed our loving community into the spotlight of the nation and I truly believe that this will bring our community closer and even more tightly woven," Chief Gerard Dodson said.