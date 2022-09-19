A closer look at the migrant busing program

As Republican governors continue to transport migrants, their plight is getting more attention.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The journey for many asylum seekers can be long and when they reach the United States they find themselves in the middle of a political fight.

As Republican governors continue to transport migrants, their plight is getting more attention.

The bussing and removal of migrants from GOP-controlled states is a familiar tactic for one immigration attorney.

“It’s insane and inhumane. I mean honestly, this is reminding me almost on the level of the family separation that I was heavily involved in trying to reunite parents in 2018,” Ruby Powers said.

Powers, a Houston board-certified immigration attorney, says dropping migrants in far fetch areas without warning puts asylum seekers in a difficult place.

“You’re putting people in a place that they have no ties, connection, then they’re going to have to figure out how to change their address with USCIS with immigration court, they’re probably going to have to file change of venue,” Powers said.

All of that comes after asylum seekers made their difficult journey to the United States.

“I still remember a story of a client that they had three children and the youngest one was carried by the pregnant mom, the second oldest was carried by the father and the 7-year-old had to just walk on his own,” Powers said.

The walk could be thousands of miles under threat. Threats from human traffickers and those seeking to take advantage of the most vulnerable. It’s after fleeing their homelands where they claim they are persecuted.

“There’s uncertainty that leads them to wanting to come to the United States. They’re being harassed, raped, kidnapped whatever is happening to them —there is impunity, there’s lack of the rule of law,” Powers said.

Migrants under persecution have the ability to seek asylum under U.S. and international law, under a 1951 treaty and ratification in 1980.

“Yes, it’s just like the idea of innocent until proven guilty. People have the right to apply for asylum and should be treated with respect and dignity while they’re waiting for their day in court,” Powers said.

At least one migrant sent to New York has committed suicide, according to New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams.

Mayor Adams released this statement:

“The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life. Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life. Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her. This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.

“Among other services available at the Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center is mental health care. I encourage all asylum seekers who need mental health support to utilize these services, and anyone in our city struggling with anxiety, depression, or mental health challenges of any kind to call 888-NYC-WELL. We are here for you."