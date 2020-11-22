Gov. Andrew Cuomo to receive Emmy for daily COVID-19 briefings

In more than 100 televised briefings, the Academy said the New York governor drew in 59 million viewers from around the world.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to receive the International Emmy Founders Award for his daily televised briefings on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The award is given to those who the organization feels have united people across different walks of life.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Friday the governor is being recognized for his leadership and keeping people calm throughout the world while informing them.

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and 'New York tough' became a symbol of the determination to fight back,” Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner said in the release.

While his decisions as governor throughout the health crisis has had its fair share of criticism, many found his calm but confident demeanor and anecdotes — including some about the virus' impact on his own family — to be almost therapeutic.

In the time since the pandemic reached New York state, Cuomo had completed 111 daily briefings, which were broadcasted internationally and streamed online.

The Academy said his briefings drew in 59 million viewers in total, his final broadcast airing in June 19.

Previous honorees include Vice-President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.