Two girls found safe after allegedly being taken from Kansas home where two boys were found dead

The girls' father has been arrested in their disappearance. He's also reportedly a person of interest in the homicides.

MISSION, Kan. — Authorities have found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead Saturday, and a suspect is in custody.

The Kansas Amber Alert System reports that the girls were found near Erick, Oklahoma, and a suspect is in custody.  An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson. 

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides. 

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls. 

