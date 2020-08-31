State police said troopers accounted for all people who were on board. The Navy confirms the aircraft was an E-2C Hawkeye based out of Naval Station Norfolk.

BLOXOM, Va. — The US Navy confirms one of its planes crashed near Wallops Island on Monday afternoon, but all crew members were able to bail out safely.

The commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs said the aircraft was an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron at Naval Station Norfolk.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Road and Mason Road in Bloxom.

The Navy said the E-2 was conducting a training flight at the time of the crash. Both pilots and two crew members were able to jump out before the crash and are safe and accounted for.

Troopers closed off the crash site at Berry and Mason roads as they investigate what happened. Detours around it have been set up for drivers.

Initial reports indicate no structures on the ground were damaged, nor was anybody hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.