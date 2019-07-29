GILROY, California — Little Stephen Luciano Romero had gone to the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday afternoon with his mom and grandmother, reports CBS San Francisco.

As the festival was winding down, they were at a kids bounce house near the music stage when suddenly a volley of gunfire rang out. All three were wounded and rushed to local hospitals. His mother — Barbara Aquirre — and grandmother — Barbara Velasquez Aquirre — to Valley Medical Center in San Jose.

Stephen was rushed to the trauma unit at St Louise Regional Medical Center. Unfortunately there was little doctors could do for the young boy who succumbed to his injuries.

Christine Ibanez took to Facebook to mourn the little boy’s passing.

“RIP little one. This should have never happened. Hug your little ones tightly tonight. Prayers to his family.”

Ibanez said Stephen’s mother was “suffering from gunshot wounds to her stomach and hand.” She was expected to survive.

The boy’s father, Alberto Romero, told the San Jose Mercury News he got a call from his wounded wife telling him someone had shot their little boy in the back.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening, that what she was saying was a lie, that maybe I was dreaming,” he told the paper.

The 33-year-old electrician rushed to St Louise, but then was told every parent’s nightmare. His son was in critical condition.

“They said they were working on him,” Romero told the paper. “And five minutes later they told me he was dead.”

“There’s nothing I really can do besides try to be with him until I can put him in his resting spot, wherever that is,” his father Alberto Romero told NBC News.

“My son had his whole life to live and he was only six. That’s all I can say.”

He was “always happy and always wanting to have fun,” Romero said, as he showed off photos of his son.

Stephen Romero, 6

Alberto Romero

In total, three people were killed and 15 were injured in Sunday's shooting. The shooter was also killed, but a search continues for a possible second suspect.