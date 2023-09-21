The fight happened Wednesday night at Blakeney Town Center in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after witnessing a frightening moment firsthand at Blakeney Town Center.

Twenty high school-aged kids were in a circle, senselessly beating someone who was helpless and on the ground. The fight was filmed and also posted to social media.

The fight erupted Wednesday night. The video shows a group of school-aged kids throwing punches and kicking someone on the ground. It was all filmed on a cell phone and posted online to social media platforms.

WCNC Charlotte obtained the video and blurred the faces of the minors. We chose not to show some parts of the video because of how difficult they are to watch.

One woman saw the fight unfold as she was leaving Target. She didn't want to be identified due to the aggressive nature of the persons involved in the fight.

"It was really brutal, it was really intense," the woman said. “I intervened, but it didn’t matter, they kept punching until they were done. My first reaction, I just started beeping really loud, I called the cops and rolled my window down to yell. I yelled 'I’m on the phone with the cops', I’m beeping.”

She described the event as intense and full of aggression. CMPD confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that officers were dispatched to the area, but a report had not been filed.

The woman said the Blakeney area is a nice area of Charlotte, one reason why she moved to this area a little over a year ago. After she posted the video to Facebook, comments rolled in and left her in shock.

“There are so many comments on how this is a reoccurring thing and the kids are unsupervised," the woman said.

Charlotte Crime Mapping data showed that, over the last 6 months, there have been multiple reports of non-aggravated assaults at Blakeney Town Center.

The woman said that there is one explanation for these recurring issues.



"Parents," She said. "It was 8 o’clock on a school night. What do you think your kids are doing?”