DALLAS — Disturbing video shows Dallas police officers restraining a man who shouted, "You're gonna kill me!" before his death.

CBS reports the video released Wednesday showed the August 2017 death of Tony Timpa, 32. He was handcuffed and pinned to the ground for nearly 14 minutes until he becomes unresponsive.

Officers are heard joking that he had fallen asleep.

Timpa had called 911 himself, saying he was off his medications for schizophrenia and depression and needed help.

Timpa's family has filed a lawsuit, saying police used excessive force.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, but the Dallas County District Attorney's Office dismissed charges against three officers, saying medical examiners had concluded the officers' actions were not reckless.

The officers have been returned to active duty.

WARNING: Some of the contents of this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

