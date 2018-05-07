Newsrooms around the world will join in a moment of silence to honor the five employees who were killed last week at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are urging journalists around the globe to join The Baltimore Sun Media Group's moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. It was at that time last Thursday when a gunman with a grudge against the paper attacked with a shotgun.

In a joint statement, the groups said the tragedy "tears at our hearts, tugs at our compassion and calls fourth our fears for the safety of all those on the front lines of truth, accountability and journalistic pursuit."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.