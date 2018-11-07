After growing out his nails for the past 66 years, the world record holder for longest fingernails on a single hand has cut them off.

Shridhar Chillal traveled from his home in India to New York City this week for the occasion.

The 82-year-old had been growing his nails on his left hand since 1952, after a teacher "told him off" for accidentally breaking his long nail, according to the Guinness World Records.

During the latest measurement, his nails had a combined length of 29 feet and 10.1 inches, about as long as a London bus.

While Chillal kept the nails on his right hand trimmed, his record breaking nails on his left hand weighed heavily on his daily life.

He told the Guinness World Records that his left hand is permanently handicapped and he can't open his hand or flex his fingers.

"I am in pain. With every heart beat all five fingers, my wrist, elbow and shoulder are hurting a lot and at the tip of the nail there's a burning sensation always," Chillal told Guinness World Records.

When it came time to cut off his nails they had to use power tools to cut through each one.

His world record fingernails will now be put on display at the Ripley's Believe it or Not! location in Times Square.

