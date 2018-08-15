A 61-year-old worker has died after falling into a vat filled with oil near a Walt Disney World employee area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities told the Orlando Sentinel that crews responded to the 2000 block of South Service Lane a little after midnight.

According to deputies, the victim slipped and fell into the vat while working with another employee to empty oil and grease from a semi-truck at a Reedy Creek energy facility.

Officials told local media that witnesses tried pulling the man out of the vat, but couldn't get him out. Fumes then overwhelmed the victim and he slipped further into the container, deputies said.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department assisted in retrieving the victim's body. His name has yet to be released.

The facility where the deadly accident occurred is located near Walt Disney World's Cast Connection and Property Control site, as well as the Animal Kingdom park.

