Tuesday's winning numbers for the record-high Mega Millions jackpot have been selected.

The winning numbers are:

1-2-4-19-29 with a Mega Ball of 20 (multiplier 3x)

If one $2 ticket has the winning combination, the prize will be the 11th largest in U.S. history for Mega Millions and the game of its older sister, Powerball. The Mega Millions pot is the fifth largest in that game's history.

If you do find yourself with the winning ticket in your hands, be prepared to keep quiet after that initial scream of joy to your spouse or other loved one, said certified public accountant Daniel Mahler of Gisler & Mahler in Bloomingdale, N.J. And sign your ticket; that establishes it as yours before you go to the nearest lottery office to claim your prize.

"Get a good attorney, good accountant, good broker,” he said. "You have to protect your wealth" and your privacy.

To collect the full $512 million, you would have to wait 30 years to collect the full amount. You get a nice chunk of change when you cash in your ticket, but with the annuity option, each of the other 29 annual payments is 5% larger than the previous year. (If the winner dies, the estate or beneficiary gets the same payment plan.)

Even the one-time cash option, $308 million, won't go entirely in your pocket. It is subject to federal, state and local taxes, these days a little less than half taken out — state and local tax rates vary — long before you can think of moving Bermuda or a similar tax haven. (The new tax law that went into effect this year does make the federal tax rate less, falling to 37% from the previous 39.6%.)

And you'll have to pay taxes in the future on whatever you earn on your lump sum, as you would with the annuity payouts.

The odds of matching five numbers from among 70 and an additional number from 1 to 25 in a separate pool is more than 1 in 300 million. (And if you bought the Megaplier option, it doesn't apply to the grand prize.)

