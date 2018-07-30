LAKE CHELAN, Washington - Crews continue to battle two wildfires near Lake Chelan.

The 25 Mile Creek Fire has forced level 3 evacuations, which means go now, at Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park on the east bank of Lake Chelan.

Level 3 evacuations for the 25 Mile Creek Fire begin at milepost 9.5 on South Lakeshore Road and extend to the west, including Hale Road and Shady Pass.

The Chelan Hills Fire, which is burning south of Chelan, has scorched 1,842 acres and was 87 percent contained by Sunday night.

Around 130 firefighters have been fighting the Chelan Hills Fire from the ground. Six helicopters also attacked the fire from the air, utilizing nearby water resources.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE - Level 3 evacuations (GO!) issued by @ChelanCountyEM for #25MileCreekFire on south Lake #Chelan. On S Lakeshore MP 9.5 to the West, including Hale Rd and Shady Pass. Includes 25 Mile State Park. https://t.co/5rConPEbqi — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 30, 2018

"Boaters are asked to remain clear of the area used by the plans and helicopters for dipping water," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Sunday. McNeil Canyon and the waterways remained closed.

Highway 97 reopened in both directions after officials shut down 22 miles of it last week.

"Be advised that conditions are subject to changes with the movement of the fire. Please remain cautious and obey signage," posted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The American Red Cross opened a wildfire evacuation shelter at Chelan High School for evacuees of the 25 Mile Creek Fire Sunday night. The shelter is located at 215 W Webster Avenue in Chelan.

The NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville is also open and available to house animals affected by the evacuation. For more information, contact the fair manager Carolyn at 775-790-5616.

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which is monitoring the state's wildfires, four structures have been destroyed.

