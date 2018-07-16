Tony Romo is on a roll, winning back-to-back golf tournaments, including a celebrity event at Lake Tahoe on Sunday that had a very strong field.

After his victory in the 54-hole American Century Championship, Romo didn't accept the $125,000 winner's check because he wants to retain his amateur status. The money will be donated to local charities and the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS announcer will attempt to qualify for the U.S. Amateur on Monday at Mascoutin Golf Club in Berlin, Wis.

Romo, who retired from the NFL after the 2016 season, signed a six-year deal worth $108 million in 2013. He received a $25 million signing bonus at the time, and $55 million of the deal was guaranteed.

Romo won the title Sunday with 71 points followed by former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Mulder, who finished with 68 points, and Joe Pavelski and Ray Allen, who each had 66 in the modified Stableford scoring format. Trent Dilfer, Mark Rypien and John Smoltz were in the top 10. Steph Curry tied for 11th.

In April Romo tried to qualify for the U.S. Open at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, Texas, but shot a 5-over 77 and didn't make it out of local qualifying for the second consecutive year.

