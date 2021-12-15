Why is bell hooks' name in lower case?

The late author is credited as a prominent writer, professor and feminist, especially for Black women.

WASHINGTON — Acclaimed author bell hooks has died at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. Her niece, Ebony Motley, tweeted Wednesday that she was surrounded by family and friends when she passed.

Upon news of her passing, people unfamiliar with her work may be asking, "Why is 'bell hooks' not capitalized?"

bell hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in Sept 25, 1952. Her pen name was inspired by her great-grandmother, Bell Blair Hooks, according to Berea College. She preferred to keep her name lowercased to shift the focus more on her writing than on herself.

hooks taught at Berea for almost 20 years as a Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies. The no-tuition school also opened a bell hooks center in her honor.

hooks published more than 30 books since 1978. Some of her most popular works include her debut poetry collection "And There We Wept" and "Ain't I a Woman?: Black Women and Feminism."

Fans of her work have been expressing their emotions online. Author Ibram X. Kendi tweeted: "The passing of bell hooks hurts deeply. At the same time, as a human being I feel so grateful she gave humanity so many gift ... Thank you, bell hooks. Rest in our love."

New York Times bestseller Roxanne Gay shared Kendi's pain, writing that hooks' passing was "incalculable."

“Like all great mysteries, we are all mysteriously called to love no matter the conditions of our lives, the degree of our depravity or despair. The persistence of this call gives us reason to hope. Without hope, we cannot return to love.” 4/4 pic.twitter.com/QpeomYCfpE — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) December 15, 2021

Oh my heart. bell hooks. May she rest in power. Her loss is incalculable. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 15, 2021

Berea College representatives said bell hooks died at her home from "an extended illness."

Her family is asking for others to make donations in her honor. You can donate via Paypal to the Christian County Literacy Council which promotes children literacy in Kentucky or to the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville Christian County.