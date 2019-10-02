Sen. Amy Jean Klobuchar

Born: May 25, 1960

Birthplace: Plymouth, Minnesota

Age on Inauguration Day: 60

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: https://amyklobuchar.com/

Education: Yale University (Bachelor’s degree in political science – magna cum laude); University of Chicago Law School (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Attorney

Public office: Hennepin County attorney; U.S. Senator from Minnesota since 2007.

Personal: Klobuchar and her husband, John Bessler, have one child.

Life and career:

Last name is pronounced KLOW-buh-shar.

Senior thesis at Yale was turned into a book. "Uncovering the Dome" looked at the politics of building the Metrodome in Minneapolis, which served as the home of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings for decades.

Ran for Senate on Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party ticket, which is the official name of the Democratic party in Minnesota.

Has shown willingness to work with Republicans during her time in the Senate. In the 114th Congress (2015-2016), she finished with the most sponsored or co-sponsored bills signed into law – 27 in total.

Klobuchar, who has supported abortion rights, came under fire in 2015 after a bill she co-authored to prevent girls from being sold into sex slavery ended up with an anti-abortion provision added. Politico reported the provision had somehow been overlooked until it reached the Senate floor. It forced Democrats to vote down their own bill until a new deal was reached with Republicans.

Sources: Congress.gov; Britannica.com; Washington Post; Northwestern University