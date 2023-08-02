Biden will be doing Fox pregame Super Bowl interview after all

A presidential interview during the Super Bowl pregame show has become something of a tradition over the past two decades.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — After a day of mixed signals, President Joe Biden will be sitting down for a pregame interview for the Super Bowl, which is being broadcast by Fox on Sunday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had initially said that Biden had been “looking forward” to an interview with the little-known streaming service Fox Soul, but that Fox opted out.

Fox Soul was started in 2020, and it’s geared toward Black viewers.

Later in the day, a Fox Corp. spokesperson said the interview was back on.

“After the White House reached out to FOX Soul Thursday evening, there was some initial confusion," the spokesperson said in a statement. "FOX Soul looks forward to interviewing the President for Super Bowl Sunday.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A presidential interview during the Super Bowl pregame show has become something of a tradition over the past two decades, usually conducted by the news division of the network broadcasting the game.

In 2021, Biden spoke to CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell prior to the game, and last year spoke with NBC News' Lester Holt.

There was some question what would happen with Fox, whose opinion hosts consistently hammer Biden on the air. Fox News opinion hosts have conducted past presidential interviews: Bill O'Reilly questioned Barack Obama in 2011 and 2014, and Donald Trump in 2017. Sean Hannity interviewed Trump in 2020.

It was not immediately clear who would have been in line to speak to Biden, and how Fox Soul entered the picture.

When is the Super Bowl? What time does the Super Bowl kick off?

Super Bowl LVII (which stands for Super Bowl 57) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Who is performing at the Super Bowl?