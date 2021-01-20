Where Ella Emhoff got her inauguration coat that everyone was talking about

The vice president’s stepdaughter sported an embellished A-line coat from Miu Miu this morning, sparking lots of interest on social media.

WASHINGTON — All eyes were on the nation’s capital on Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in to office.

And the arrival of Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, landed Emhoff and her detailed-tweed coat as the center of attention on social media.

A textile design student at Parsons, Emhoff’s coat garnered praise and fervor as Twitter users anointed her “the first daughter of Bushwick” and complimented her style.

first daughter of bushwick and second daughter of the country, ella emhoff, arrives pic.twitter.com/CO3laQXkY9 — Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) January 20, 2021

i have to stan ella emhoff, style icon pic.twitter.com/kknwBqfHfX — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 20, 2021

A report from Harper's Bazaar notes that Emhoff wore an embellished coat from Miu Miu over a long burgundy dress from New York designer Batsheva.

With a new administration in place, it seems many are looking to Emhoff as a potential style icon in the coming years of the Biden Administration.

Excited for Ella Emhoff to become a style icon over the next four years pic.twitter.com/aE6UVTk9oh — Meghan Smith (@meghansmith55) January 20, 2021

As an artsy teen, I feel the need to note how much Ella Emhoff’s representation means to us pic.twitter.com/nwOiT7ezmI — Elliot 🦋 (@ElliotOpp) January 20, 2021

I’m very here for Natalie Biden and Ella Emhoff style to grace our eyes now. pic.twitter.com/NsoTY0QW8R — Samantha (@SamDianeK) January 20, 2021

According to his transition team, President Biden wore a navy suit and navy overcoat, both by American designer Ralph Lauren. The incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, wore an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O’Neil of Markarian.

Aides say Vice President Kamala Harris wore a purple dress and outfit by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Both are Black designers, Rogers from Louisiana and Hudson from South Carolina.