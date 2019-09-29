NEW YORK CITY (CBS) -- An NYPD officer and the shooting suspect were both killed amid gunfire in the Edenwald section of the Bronx early Sunday morning.

Police confirmed 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen, a nearly 7-year veteran of the NYPD serving with the anti-crime unit in the 47th Precinct, was killed.

Investigators say the 27-year-old shooting suspect died at the scene.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on East 229th Street near the corner of Laconia Avenue by the Edenwald Houses, the largest NYCHA complex in the Bronx.

According to police, three cops were patrolling the area in a car and got out to question the suspect, who then ran away. The officers chased the suspect by foot, catching up and wrestling him to the ground.

In bodycam footage, officers can be heard yelling “He’s reaching for it” multiple times.

Mulkeen was shot three times and taken to Jacobi Hosptial where he was pronounced dead.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan reported five officers then fired at the suspect, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The .32 caliber gun was recovered off the suspect.

The suspect is a 27-year-old male who was on probation for a narcotics-related charge from last year. He has numerous other arrests on his record.

“There is no worse a moment in our profession than this,” tweeted NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill. “Please keep Brian’s family and colleagues in your thoughts.”

“We lost a hero by every measure, we lost a hero,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This family needs our support. It’s very painful in every way, but to think that their son made this choice and now has given his life. We have to be there for him.

“He did everything for us. We have to be there for this family. They have to be in our thoughts and prayers. We have to support them every step along the way,” he said. “We can tell by what we’ve seen this evening, by what we’ve learned of him tonight, he did everything, everything right. Put his life on the line because he believed.”

“We ask the churches and synagogues and mosques to open their doors today and allow our citizens to come in and realize that they’re allowed to worship in freedom because of police officers like Brian,” said Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch. “We ask them in part of their sermon today to ask their folks in those pews, the citizens of this city to bow their heads and think about a family upstairs that can’t pick their head up because they’re so grief-stricken. “That’s what happens when soulless individuals carry guns and struggle with police officers,” he said. “They devastate all of us.”

MORE: Read the entire story as it develops at CBS

---

