Watch: Road rager throws hammer at driver’s windshield, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Washington state say the man seen in the video was later arrested in another county on multiple warrants.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies near Seattle say an alleged road rage driver is in custody after a crime caught on a dash camera video.

The incident happened on July 27th in King County, Washington.

The sheriff’s office posted video of the incident on its Facebook page, saying the suspect began honking at the victim on a nearby interstate. The victim then exited the freeway, trying to avoid a confrontation, but the Jeep driver soon cut them off.

The Jeep’s driver can be seen getting out and then throwing a hammer into the other driver’s windshield before making an illegal u-turn and speeding away.