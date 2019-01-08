A malfunctioning wave machine injured 44 people at a water park in China after a massive 'tsunami' wave sent guests and equipment flying, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened Sunday, July 29, at the Shuiyun Water Park in northeast China.

A video of the incident was posted online and showed an enormous tidal wave launching unsuspecting guests and their inflatable rafts into the air.

Described in the original post as a 'tsunami,' the huge wave even had guests standing outside the wave pool running away in terror.

“According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people,” a statement from the Longjing city government said, according to the South China Morning Post.

Some who have shared the viral video claimed the worker operating the wave machine was drunk, but officials at the waterpark denied this and instead said the machine broke down on its own, according to the Independent.

Reports say the water park was closed for a day due to repairs and to investigate what happened.