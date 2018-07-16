The warm temperatures did not slow down volunteers and staff as they moved closer to opening another tiny house village. The site near Yesler Terrace and downtown Seattle will host about 35 tiny houses.

Volunteers painted, installed flooring, and put roofs on the houses.

“This is the world I want to live in where we look out for each other,” Shannon Noel explained.

Noel is a paint master for the Low Income Housing Institute and says she loves to see the support for the villages.

This location is called True Hope Village and will shelter about 50 people. Volunteers like Rona Zhou say doing this makes you see things differently.

“You come out and you help out. You realize that there are people doing a lot more than you are with a lot less than you have,” said Zhou.

There is controversy around the villages and they haven't always been welcomed by neighbors.

“I can thoroughly understand why they'd be cautious and uncertain about it,” Noel said.

Supporters say it's temporary and they hope neighbors keep an open heart.

“We're all in this together, regardless of where you stand on the issue. We're in conversation about it and we're showing up as a community to talk it through.”

Muralist Ryan Henry Ward, known as Henry, was among those quietly putting his stamp on the new tiny homes.

“My intention is to make people feel good when they see it,” he explained.

People who live in this village will have to follow a code of conduct and the location will have security.

“Every human being is important and just because you own a home in a city doesn't make you more valuable person,” Ward said.

