MENASHA, Wisconsin — The video of a 37-year-old Wisconsin woman riding her bike into the open span on the Racine Street bridge on the Fourth of July is making national headlines.

The video shows warning gates going down to stop traffic from driving across the Racine Street Bridge. The bridge was being opened to let boat traffic from the fireworks show pass through.

The woman rides through the open gap between the warning gates, almost crashing, before falling into the opening bridge gap.

After a short time bystanders got out of their cars and rushed to help the woman out of the opening.

The bridge operator was made aware of the incident and did not move the bridge span until everyone was off of the bridge, the Menasha Police Department said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated primarily for facial injuries, police said.

The video is being shared on media sites across the country.

