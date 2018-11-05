In what looks to be footage from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera, a pickup truck careens down the concrete divider knocking out two light poles as if they were twigs.

WISN-TV Channel 12 reporter Ben Hutchison tweeted out the incredible video Thursday afternoon.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO: A driver rides the dividing wall and takes out two light poles on I-43 at Hampton. Later on, deputies gave him a field sobriety test, then arrested him. Amazing that other drivers were able to avoid the falling poles. @WISN12News. pic.twitter.com/zFMjZNquyX — Ben Hutchison (@WISNBennyHutch) May 10, 2018

The accident happened last week Friday afternoon on I-43 near Hampton Avenue. The truck was traveling north when it hit the median, then lifted up and plowed through light poles that snapped and fell on both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Several cars were damaged, but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up for hours.

