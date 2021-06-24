Watch: Video shows moment condo tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida

Search and rescue operations were underway early Thursday.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A high-rise building partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside.

A brief surveillance video obtained by radio host Andy Slater and provided to KHOU 11 shows the moment the tower collapsed. It shows one section coming down first as power is knocked out, and then a second portion follows seconds later.

Dozens of people are reported to be missing.

LATEST UPDATES: Read more about the Florida building collapse here

Scores of fire and rescue teams rushed to the area as part of a massive search and rescue operation. Miami-Dade police confirmed early on that one person has died in the collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 55 of the 136 units at the apartment collapsed around 1:30 a.m.

According to Jadallah, at least 35 people were quickly rescued from the collapse site with two people being pulled from the rubble. Rescue crews are still working to "tunnel in" and located additional survivors.

“We're going to do everything we can possibly do to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble," Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava said.

Video captured at the scene shows a child being pulled out of the rubble following the collapse.