Just minutes after being sentenced to years in prison for the death of his infant son, an Indiana man was attacked by a family member as he left the courtroom.

Local news outlets captured video of the dramatic scene that played out Wednesday in Gibson County, Indiana.

Kwin Boes had just received a 25 year sentence after pleading guilty in the death of his three-month-old son, Parker Boes, according to NBC-affiliate WFIE.

As Boes left the courtroom in handcuffs, the infant's uncle, Jeremiah Matthew Hartley, seized the opportunity and attacked Boes, 44News reported.

Video showed Hartley was able to punch Boes two times before authorities pulled him to the ground and took him into custody. Hartley was charged with battery, according to WFIE.