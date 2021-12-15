The helicopter crashed after it clipped a transmission wire. The video from a dashboard cam captures it falling to the ground. WWL-TV will not show the impact.

Video was posted online that shows a helicopter falling from the sky after clipping a transmission wire Tuesday. The helicopter crashed onto I-10, killing the pilot.

The crash was captured on the video as well. WWL-TV will not show the impact, but some may still be disturbed by the video.

You can see the helicopter fall from the sky and the top, main rotor, fly off.

The crash killed pilot Joshua Hawley from Livingston Parish who was on his way to Lakefront Airport to pick up passengers. Eastbound traffic was shut down for several hours and power was lost to several thousand customers in the Kenner and Metairie areas.

Hawley was a pilot, flight instructor and the fleet and technology manager for the Five-S Group, a construction company out of Baton Rouge.

There was some dense fog Tuesday around the time of the crash. A fellow pilot told WWL-TV that he decided not to go up because of the fog and low clouds.

"When you start getting into those conditions and you can't see, your mind plays tricks on you when you're in a plane or helicopter. You start getting spatially disoriented and so you really have to lean in and trust the instruments, which can be a hard thing to do when you're brain is telling you something else," said Ian Pereira.