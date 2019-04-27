POWAY, Calif. — Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday multiple people were shot in the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway.

Neighbors identify the 60-year-old woman who was killed as Lori Gilbert Kaye of San Diego. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Kaye is described as a happy and generous person. Friends said she was shot while trying to protect the rabbi of the synagogue, Yisrelo Goldstein.

The three other victims were taken to Palomar Hospital where they are now in stable condition. One victim was a 57-year old Rabbi who was teaching when the shots went off. He was identified as Rabbi Yisrelo Goldstein. He was hit in both fingers and had to undergo surgery.

The third person struck is 34-year-old Almog Peretz. He was shot in the leg while trying to carry children out of the building.

The fourth victim is eight-year-old Moya Dahan, whose family moved here from Isreal to escape terrorism. She was treated after shrapnel hit her leg and face. Police say the girl was initially brought to Palomar before being taken to Rady Children's Hospital to address shrapnel wounds to her face and body.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victims and the Chabad of Poway.