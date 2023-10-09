San Francisco police say they shot and killed a person who drove into Chinese consulate

San Francisco police shot and killed a driver who crashed into the lobby of the Chinese consulate.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said they shot and killed a driver on Monday who crashed into the Chinese consulate.

Police said in a short news conference that a vehicle drove into the lobby of the Chinese consulate on Monday afternoon. Officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred involving the driver, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

A heavy police presence descended on the area and the department urged the public to avoid the area. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had crashed into the building.

A Honda sedan was seen crashed into the visa office and the area in front of the building was cordoned off.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.