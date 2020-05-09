Military aircraft will assist in fighting the fire burning in east San Diego County which has destroyed 11 structures, caused evacuations.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Name: Valley Fire

Acreage burned: 10,258

Containment: 1%

Fire start time: Saturday, Sept 5 at 2:15 p.m.

Fire cause: Under investigation

Agencies responding: Cal Fire, Cleveland National Forest, Navy Third Fleet and the First Marine Expeditionary Force On Monday, Cal Fire will be exercising the agreement we have with the Navy Third Fleet and the First Marine Expeditionary Force to utilize military aircraft on the fire.

Evacuation orders: Carveacre community, southeast of Alpine, areas west of the intersection of Japatul Rd and Lyons Valley Rd. Additional areas were under evacuation orders as of Sunday afternoon and can be found on an emergency map from County of San Diego. An evacuation order means that persons in the affected area need to evacuate to a safe location to ensure their safety.

If you need emergency assistance with evacuation, call 9-1-1.

Evacuation warnings: Areas of State-Route 94/Marron Vally Road and Lyons Valley Road areas out of Morena Reservoir. An evacuation warning means that evacuations are currently voluntary, however everyone should be prepared to evacuate if an evacuation order is issued.

Evacuation centers:

Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley at 12440 Campo Rd, Spring Valley

Joan MacQueen Middle School at 2001 Tavern Road, Alpine

County Animal Services South Shelter - Temporary evacuation point for large animals (horses and other livestock) - at 5821 Sweetwater Road, Bonita. Click here for the latest from the San Diego Humane Society.

Road closures:

Japatul Road at Lyons Valley Rd/Japatual Valley Road

Japatul Road at Tavern Road/Dehesa Road

Lyons Valley Road at Honey Springs Road

Wisecarver Lane at Wisecarver Truck Trail

Skyline Truck Trail and Lawson Valley

_______________________________

Monday 8:20 a.m. update

Cal Fire will be exercising the agreement it has with the Navy Third Fleet and the First Marine Expeditionary Force to utilize military aircraft to help fight the Valley Fire.

Because of the proactive efforts of @CAL_FIRE , today we will be exercising the agreement we have with the Navy Third Fleet and the First Marine Expeditionary Force to utilize military aircraft on the #ValleyFire pic.twitter.com/9jZQuMRlCx — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 7, 2020

_______________________________

Monday 6:45 a.m. update

A tweet by the Cleveland National Forest account reported the overnight update of the Valley Fire. The fire grew 408 acres overnight bringing the total acres burned to 10,258 and 1% contained.

#ValleyFire Incident Update: Fire grew 408 acres, bringing the total acres to 10,258 and 1% contained — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) September 7, 2020

Updated map showing the burn area of the Valley Fire as of Monday morning:

#valleyfire 09/07/20 Information map for the Valley Fire pic.twitter.com/GD9WEeT2CG — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) September 7, 2020

_______________________________

Sunday 8:45 p.m. update

The Cleveland National Forest reports the Valley Fire is now at 9,850 acres with 374 personnel fighting the blaze in Japatul Valley near Alpine. Eleven structures have been lost. A containment update last given by Cal Fire was at 1%.

The next update is expected Monday morning around 8:30 a.m.

#ValleyFire The Valley Fire is now 9,850 acres. We have 374 personnel fighting this fire. 11 structures have been lost. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) September 7, 2020

Sunday 7:30 p.m. update

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state of emergency in San Diego County due to the Valley Fire. The governor's announcement also included emergency proclamations for the counties of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire and for San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire.

Governor @GavinNewsom issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa due to the #CreekFire; for San Bernardino County due to the #ElDoradoFire; and for San Diego County due to the #ValleyFire. https://t.co/fjoEuF8lW0 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 7, 2020

Sunday 6:30 p.m. update

News 8's update of the Valley Fire

Sunday 4:40 p.m. update

On Sunday, San Diego Gas & Electric reported power outages affecting 1,288 customers in the fire area.



Communities affected when the Valley Fire damaged the electric system were Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, North Jamul, West Jamul, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, Dehesa, Alpine, West Alpine, Rancho Palo Verde, Harbison Canyon, Glen Oaks, Jamacha and Indian Springs. Power was not expected to be restored until noon Monday, SDG&E said.



The utility said it has crews staged at the site of the fire and will work to restore power once Cal Fire determines it is safe to enter the area.

The San Diego County Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory Sunday, saying air quality levels were unhealthy in areas of heavy smoke.



"Due to the Valley Fire burning near Alpine in San Diego County, areas of smoke are affecting parts of the county," district officials said. "The smoke continues to disperse above ground level away from the immediate area of the fire and is generally blowing toward the west-northwest as of Sunday afternoon. Smoke impacts are likely in areas near the fire, where fine particulates may reach unhealthful levels.



"In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups."



Meteorological conditions were expected to improve air quality and shift the trajectory of the smoke toward the east and northeast on Monday, pollution control officials said.



"In areas where you smell smoke it is advised that you limit physical and outdoor activity," officials said. "If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter and ozone, especially those residents with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children."

Wind kicked back up again. CalFire says Valley Fire has a critical/dangerous rate of spread. Adjusted acreage to 5,350, 1% contained pic.twitter.com/lfSBCuAad3 — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) September 6, 2020

Red Cross accepting monetary donations online, but asking people not to drop off donations at the evacuation center due to coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/3osK1Iy3VN — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) September 6, 2020

Sunday 3:40 p.m. update

According to Cal Fire, the Valley Fire is now 5,350 acres and is 1% contained, burning at a critical/dangerous rate of spread. Earlier, the San Diego Sheriff's Department had estimated the acreage burned to be between 6,500 and 7,000.

Structures are being threatened in Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, and Deer Horn Valley.

#ValleyFire [update] The fire is now 5,350 acres and is 1% contained, burning at a critical/dangerous rate of spread. Structures are being threatened in Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, Deer Horn Valley and Sycuan Indian Reservation. https://t.co/OgLkfq87d5 pic.twitter.com/peTX2z1nUJ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2020

#ValleyFire [correction] The Sycuan Indian Reservation has no structure threat at this time and there are no evacuation warnings or orders. @ClevelandNF @SDSheriff pic.twitter.com/J2IluK7y1z — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2020

The Orange County Fire Authority dispatched a "strike team" of five fire engines and two battalion chiefs to assist their southern colleagues on Saturday, joining crews from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire.

Watch live video from Sunday afternoon shot from Japatul Lyons Valley Rd:

Sunday 1:45 p.m. update

The San Diego Sheriff's Department shared an update saying the evacuation center at Joan MacQueen Middle School is back open.

#ValleyFire UPDATE: Residents affected by the fire can go to the following Temporary Evacuation Points:

▪️Steele Canyon High School at 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley

▪️Joan MacQueen Middle School at 2001 Tavern Road, Alpine@CALFIRESANDIEGO @ClevelandNF @SDSOAlpine @SDSORural pic.twitter.com/ed7R4RAPUc — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 6, 2020

Sunday Noon update

The San Diego Sheriff's Department announced that one of the temporary evacuation points for the Valley Fire has been closed and anyone evacuated was advised to go to Steele Canyon High School.

#ValleyFire Update

Please be informed the temporary evacuation point at Joan MacQueen Middle School has been closed.

If you're under an evacuation order, you can still go to Steele Canyon High School 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley. Pets are welcome. @SoCal_RedCross is assisting pic.twitter.com/UNgRRdcshE — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 6, 2020

The agency also asked for "looky-loos" to stop pulling over to take photos of the fire as it was creating a hazard for firefighters in the area.

Sunday 11 a.m. update

The Valley Fire in the Japatul Valley near Alpine burned 4,000 acres overnight with no containment and 10 structures destroyed, Cal Fire San Diego reported.

Cal Fire reported that 335 firefighters were on the ground battling the fire and that structures were being threatened in the Carveacre and Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, Deer Valley and Sycuan Indian Reservation. Resources include four bulldozers and five water tenders.

The San Diego Air Pollution Control District issued a Smoke Advisory due to the Valley Fire.

"In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups," the advisory read in part.

"In areas where you smell smoke it is advised that you limit physical/outdoor activity. If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter and ozone, especially those residents with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children," the agency reported.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department warned people not to fly drones over the wildfire as it puts pilots fighting the fire at risk.

A hobby drone was spotted over Dehesa & Tavern Roads. If you fly your drone over a wildfire, you could get someone killed. It's smoky & windy up there. A drone is a hazard in the flight path of pilots. You also delay air support operations for residents. IF YOU FLY, WE CAN'T. pic.twitter.com/0vi8SgOlxz — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 6, 2020

The fire agency also reported that there was an immediate threat to Sunrise Power 500 KV power lines, which supply a large portion of San Diego County's electricity.



On Sunday morning, San Diego Gas & Electric reported power outages affecting 1,288 customers in the fire area.



Communities affected when the Valley Fire damaged the electric system were Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, North Jamul, Lyons Valley and Barrett Lake. A total of 1,020 customers were affected and power was expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

The communities affected when weather damaged equipment were Dehesa, Alpine, Rancho Palo Verde, Harbison Canyon, Glen Oaks, West Alpine, Jamacha, West Jamul, Indian Springs, Lyons Valley, and Barrett Lake. A total of 268 customers in those areas were affected and SDG&E estimated power would be restored by 5 p.m. there as well.



The utility said it has crews staged at the site of the fire and will work to restore power once Cal Fire determines it is safe to enter the area.



The San Diego Humane Society said that their Emergency Response Team was preparing for their second day of assisting with animal evacuations.

Residents who need assistance to evacuate animals from the fast-moving brush fire were urged to call the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012 (press 1).

A big thank you to all our cooperators who are working against extreme temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds. We are truly grateful for the partnerships that work hard to keep our communities safe. @SkyMaverickSDGE @SDGE @ClevelandNF @SDFD @SDSheriff @CHP_San_Diego https://t.co/RXOaUPTPf7 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2020

_______________________________

Sunday 9:00 a.m. update:

#ValleyFire [update] The fire is now 4,000 acres and is 0% contained, 10 structures has been destroyed. @CALFIRESANDIEGO remains in Unified Command with @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/lYUN2ok50z — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2020

_______________________________

Sunday 7:00 a.m. update:

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has issued an emergency evacuation message on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 3:45 am. about the fire that is spreading in the Carveacre area.

An evacuation order has been issued for areas west of the intersection of Japatul Rd and Lyons Valley Rd. An evacuation order means that persons in the affected area need to evacuate to a safe location to ensure their safety.

All residents can evacuate to Joan McQueen Middle School at 2001 Tavern Road. or Steele Canyon High School at 2440 Campo Road.

Our Emergency Response Team is preparing for day 2 of assisting with animal evacuations in the #ValleyFire.

If you need help evacuating: call @sdhumane at 619-299-7012 (press 1). Remember to evacuate early, take your pets with you, bring food & water. #SDHSEmergencyResponseTeam pic.twitter.com/oiMzbh5akS — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 6, 2020

__________________________________________________________

Saturday, 10:00 p.m. update:

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the community of Carveacre. The San Diego Sheriff tweeted out that deputies will be be stationed at roadblocks around the fire:

Japatul Rd & Carveacre Rd

Lawson Valley Rd & Skyline Truck Trail

Japatul Rd & Sequan Truck Trail

Japatul Rd & Hidden Glen Rd

#ValleyFire [update] As the fire continues to move, all evacuation orders/warnings remain in effect for the community of Carve Acre. To register your cell phone for evacuation alerts in San Diego County please visit https://t.co/GwVaVvt5BB @ClevelandNF @SDSheriff pic.twitter.com/5OEPXFy5Cx — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2020

__________________________________________________________

8:40 p.m. update:

#ValleyFire is still reported at 1,500 acres after sunset. SoCal Air Operations tweeted out that "All aircraft have been released for the night. San Diego Fire Department has offered 1 night dropping helicopter upon request."

#ValleyFire #Alpine #LawsonValley All aircraft have been released for the night. San Diego Fire Department has offered 1 night dropping helicopter upon request. Here is a look the aircraft order for tomorrow:

Tankers: 6

Copters: 7

Helitankers: 3

Lead: 3 Scheduled

AA: 2 Scheduled — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) September 6, 2020

Live coverage of the fire from the ground:

__________________________________________________________

6:42 p.m. update: Cal Fire PIO Kendal Bortisser sent an update about the Valley Fire.

I would like to provide you with the latest update on the vegetation fire burning in the Japatul Valley area. The fire is currently 1,500 acres and 0% contained. CAL FIRE is in Unified Command with CNF Cleveland National Forest. There is an evacuation order in effect for the community of Carve Acre which is southeast of Alpine. A TEP Temporary Evacuation Point has been set up at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley and Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine.

____________________________________________________________

5:52 p.m. update: Cal Fire reports the blaze is up to 1,500 acres

#ValleyFire [update] The fire is now 1,500 acres. An evacuation order remains in effect for the community of Carve Acre. @ClevelandNF pic.twitter.com/qI9sZPp3Db — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2020

______________________________________________________________

5:15 p.m. update: SDG&E says 1,000 customers are without power as a result of the #ValleyFire. The fire is impacting SDG&E equipment in the vicinity of the fire. SDG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is closely monitoring the fire.

*** Correction 1,000 customers are without power due to the #ValleyFire. — SDG&E (@SDGE) September 6, 2020

_______________________________________________________________

The original story can be found below

Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest are on the scene of a fire off Spirit Trail Road and Japatul Road in Japatul Valley.

The agencies say the fire started around 3 p.m. and has charred 1,500 acres and currently has a dangerous rate of spread.

Cal Fire says the areas or Carveacre and Lawson Valley are being evacuated. Area residents are evacuating to Joan McQueen Middle School or Steele Canyon Middle School.

According to Southern California Air Operations, multiple structures protection groups are being formed. There has also been a "no-divert" placed on six air tankers due to immediate life threat.

Multiple air and ground resources are on scene fighting the flames but it is zero percent contained.

Cal Fire has dubbed the blaze the #ValleyFire