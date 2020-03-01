WASHINGTON — The U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo says U.S. government personnel remain under "enhanced restrictions on their movements," a day after gunbattles in the city across the border from Laredo, Texas left six dead.

The consulate said via Twitter Thursday it was monitoring the security situation and imposed an earlier evening curfew.

Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Cabeza de Vaca said that "cowardly attacks" from the Northeast cartel are to blame and the Mexican government has said it will step up policing, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, the consulate issued a security alert saying it had "received reports of multiple gunfights throughout the city of Nuevo Laredo." The consulate told U.S. personnel to shelter in place. Tamaulipas state authorities say the victims stemmed from multiple attacks on state police and a hospital.

Two people were also killed at a hospital in Nuevo Laredo, along with a woman standing outside of the hospital at the time of the attack. Police came under fire in the town during a separate attack which wounded one officer and left three gunmen dead, authorities told the Associated Press.