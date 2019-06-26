SAD UPDATE: Beth Chapman died Wednesday, her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman confirmed.

"It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," Duane Chapman tweeted. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Previous Story Below:

HONOLULU (AP) — The wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman remained in a medically induced coma Wednesday so that she could be treated without suffering pain. Her daughter has now shared an emotional image from her bedside.

A report by TMZ said family members were preparing for the worst because Chapman may not recover. On Twitter, however, "Dog" said 90 percent of what people were hearing was "fake news" and suggested some outlets were "filling in the blanks." While not commenting directly on his wife's condition, he asked people to keep their prayers coming.

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 after having a nagging cough checked out, family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword said. Chapman was declared cancer-free after removing a tumor. But she was later diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Chapman, 51, was hospitalized in Honolulu Friday after having difficulty breathing and passing out momentarily. Doctors put her in a coma to spare her from pain during treatment, Wood-Sword said.

"Duane and the family feel she's such a fighter, she could get better," Wood-Sword said. "The family still has hope."

Chapman's daughter Bonnie posted a photo holding her hand and wrote: "so thankful to call you my mother."

The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans, who live in Honolulu, later starred in other similar reality shows, including Country Music Television's "Dog & Beth: On The Hunt."

In 2016, Beth Chapman ran for president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States and won. She has said she was the youngest ever to receive a bail license in Colorado, where she's originally from. That record was beaten by her own daughter, she said.

In January, the Chapmans announced their bail bonds office in Honolulu was closing because the building would be demolished. Tourists would sometimes stop by Da Kine Bail Bonds because episodes of their shows were filmed there. They later opened a logo shop in the same building.

The couple said they were looking at other locations.

