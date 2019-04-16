JASPER, Ark. — A 20-year-old university student died after falling off a cliff in northwestern Arkansas, authorities said. Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says Andrea Norton was fatally injured on Saturday when she accidentally fell from a rock formation near Jasper, about 101 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Wheeler says Norton was with a group of college students from Sioux City, Iowa, and was reportedly re-positioning herself for a photo when she fell about 100 feet off the Hawksbill Crag, a popular hiking destination within the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest.

Wheeler says the crag is widely considered one of Arkansas' most-photographed hiking areas, and several people have died in falls there in recent years. Also known as Whitaker Point, the rocky outcrop gets its name because it resembles a hawk's bill.

Briar Cliff University said that Norton, originally from Hot Springs, South Dakota, was a student and member of the school's volleyball team. "We are saddened by the unexpected passing of our beloved teammate Andrea Norton. #22 on the court, #1 in our hearts," the team said in a tweet.

In a tweet, the university called Norton a "passionate environmental science major, exemplary student & dedicated athlete."

On Sunday, a student at Fordham University died after falling from the iconic campus clock tower, apparently while trying to take a picture.

