Crowd overwhelms New York City's Union Square, tosses chairs, climbs on vehicles

Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting a giveaway of a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation.

NEW YORK — Thousands of people filled Manhattan's Union Square Friday afternoon for an internet personality's hyped giveaway that got out of hand, with some in the crowd clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos.

Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park. Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows and ran through the streets.

By 5:30 p.m., police officers in growing numbers had regained control of much of the area, but small skirmishes were still breaking out, with young people knocking over barricades and tossing bottles and even a flower pot at officers. Police were seen wrestling people to the ground and chasing them down the street.

The NYPD didn't immediately have information on injuries or arrests. Numerous people could be seen in hand restraints, sitting on the sidewalks. A young man was seen in hand restraints being led away by two officers. Police were forming lines in the street, trying to direct the crowd, which periodically broke out in a run.

Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/YNicYTL793 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 4, 2023

On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4 p.m. Friday in the park. Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting a giveaway of a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation.

Skylark Jones, 19, and a friend had come to the area to see Cenat and try to get something from his giveaway, which they said was promoted as a chance to get gaming consoles or even a gaming chair, as well as an opportunity to see the popular streamer.

When they got there, the scene was already packed and they saw bottles being thrown by people in the crowd. There was a commotion even before Cenat appeared, they said.

“It was a movie,” Jones said. Police “came with riot shields, charging at people.”

A young man who would only give his name as Angel said he had been there since 11:30 a.m. He said at one point, it was so crowded in the park that he feared he could not breathe, so he moved toward the periphery.

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video, “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!”

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

Police, some with batons, were using metal barricades to try to push the crowd back and using loudspeakers to warn the crowd, “This gathering is unlawful. You are ordered to disperse.”