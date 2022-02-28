Gaido's in Galveston helping people of Ukraine, a cause close to their hearts

Owner Nick Gaido's wife, Kateryna, was born in Ukraine. Her family is still there. They are donating a portion of each meal sold to help the Ukrainians.

GALVESTON, Texas — We know a lot of people are looking for ways to help Ukrainians whose lives have been turned upside down by the Russian invasion.

Gaido's restaurant on the Galveston Seawall is doing their part because they hold the people of Ukraine close to their hearts.

Owner Nick Gaido's wife, Kateryna, was born there and her family is still in Ukraine.

"My sister was getting ready for a ballet performance. My friends were thinking about where they were going to go out to dinner. Today, they’re thinking about how to keep themselves alive," Kateryna told us.

Kateryna says what her loved ones are going through is horrific and they need all the help they can get.

"They are alive but I can’t say they’re safe," she said Monday.

For the next seven days, the popular seafood restaurant will be donating a portion of their proceeds to help Ukrainians on the other side of the world.

"Anyone who comes to eat. That’s a direct way you can support," Nick said.

They're also collecting donations on their website. And they'll soon start selling shirts and pins to raise money.

"All that money will get pooled together. Over the course of the next days or weeks, we’ll be sending that out. Some of it on a daily basis because they need stuff right now, overnight," Nick said.

Kateryna says there’s no amount you can donate that’s too small or too big.

There are also several verified organizations with relief efforts for people in Ukraine. You can find the list here.