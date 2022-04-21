Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office donates body armor to Ukraine

“It makes me feel blessed that we can do something to help,” said Sheriff Fagan.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is donating used police vests to a Houston nonprofit that is helping people in the Ukraine war zone.

The organization, DAAR Charitable Foundation, has dedicated itself to providing humanitarian items to the people of Ukraine. The vests will go to first responders and aid workers.

Dr. Oto of Katy said he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the city of Mariupol totally destroyed.

“Hospitals, elderly, nursery homes, maternity, pregnant women killed. This is like war crimes to the extreme," he said.

Dr. Cantu said he talked to the Honorary Consul of Ukraine who told him the country was accepting donations, including ballistic vests. That’s when Dr. Cantu called his friend, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

“It makes me feel blessed that we can do something to help,” said Sheriff Fagan.

His office donated ten vests form-fitted to individual deputies that retired or left, or vests whose warranty was up.

“It doesn’t mean that the vest is out-of-date,” said Sheriff Fagan. “It just means insurance won’t cover it anymore, but the vests work just as well.”

The sheriff hopes the vests will help protect Ukrainians from shrapnel from explosives.

Now he’s challenging other area law enforcement agencies and first responders to follow his lead by donating surplus vests of their own.

“I donated ten,” said Sheriff Fagan. “I would love someone to either double or triple that.