Ukrainian woman shares story after fleeing Russian invasion in Kyiv

HOUSTON — Hours after Russia shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, we spoke with a woman who fled Kyiv at the start of the invasion.

Alina spoke in English and Ukrainian as a friend in Houston helped translate certain portions. We aren’t disclosing her last name or location for her safety.

The morning the bombing began in Kyiv, Alina fled. She said most evacuees using public transportation got out in a small three-hour window that day. Others without private cars remain trapped now because of the fighting. But even in the relatively safe south, she said there are nightly blackout and curfew regulations.

She too saw images of the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. She fears “a disaster of unimaginable proportions” and points out Ukraine has other nuclear stations as well.

Ukrainians had gotten used to Putin's posturing and many didn’t believe he would attack. Now she pointed out, “They bomb civilians, they bomb residential areas, they bomb schools, they bomb hospitals.”

Does she think Putin will stop in Ukraine? In halting English Alina replied, “No, I think he never stop. Every country where people can live normal, can say what they want to say.” The translator finished, “Ukraine is not the only target. He hates us because of our freedom.”