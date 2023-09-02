'Make us unshaken in our commitment to one another' | Houstonians hold interfaith prayer service for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

Many in the Houston area have direct ties to the countries impacted by this week's earthquake.

HOUSTON, Texas — Many in Houston with ties to Turkey and Syria on Thursday held a prayer vigil for those impacted by this week’s massive earthquake.

Members of multiple religions stood by their side as the death toll continues to climb.

They gathered Thursday for a vigil organized by the Raindrop Foundation at the Turkish Cultural Center.

"Make us unshaken in our commitment to one another,” said one minister.

More than 20,000 people are now confirmed dead from an earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria as crews from some 23 countries try to locate any survivors amid mountains of debris.

"Thousands of lives have been lost,” said Orhan Osman during the prayer vigil.

Osman is president of the Texas Turkish American Chamber of Commerce and survived a devastating earthquake himself in Turkey back in 1999.

"But this time it’s way worse than that because it’s happened in 10 different cities,” said Osman.

Miraculous recoveries have helped keep many hopeful.

That includes Osman, whose good friend experienced a similar rescue.

"Lost the brother, biological brother and the brother’s wife and one child," said Osman. "And thank God the other child was rescued alive after two days.”

Like many, he said it’s difficult to watch news coverage of the natural disaster.

But he's grateful, thanks to support in Houston and elsewhere, those affected will get any help they need.

