Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii after huge Pacific earthquake

A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake has struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand, the second large quake to strike the area within hours.

HONOLULU — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

The magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time (2:28 p.m. Eastern time).

The agency said its investigating whether the event poses a threat to Hawaii. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Hawaii time (9:35 p.m. Eastern).

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.

It was the second large quake to strike within hours. An offshore magnitude 7.3 quake had awoken many people during the night throughout New Zealand. While both quakes triggered warning systems, neither of them appeared to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.

Civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in certain areas on the East Coast of the North Island on Friday morning that they should move immediately to higher ground and not stay in their homes. They said a damaging tsunami was possible.

A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.

A TSUNAMI WATCH has been issued for Hawaii. A Watch means a tsunami may impact Hawaii. The threat is still being evaluated by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Monitor TV, radio and official social media.



KNOW if you are in an EVACUATION RED ZONE.

The earlier quake was more widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.