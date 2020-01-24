WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the U.S. Space Force has a new logo.

The president tweeted an image of the new logo for the military's sixth and newest branch Friday afternoon, saying it’s the result, “After consultation with our great military leaders, designers, and others.”

However, people almost immediately called out the logo saying it looks a little similar to another cosmic corps' -- "Star Trek's" Starfleet Command.

Even a cast member of the original TV series and a U.S. Congressman got in on the jokes.

George Takei, who played Sulu on "Star Trek," brought up compensation for the inspiration, and Virginia Rep. Don Beyer offered a new motto to go with the logo.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta also tweeted the new Space Force logo alongside Starfleet's, with a nodding GIF of approval from Capt. Kirk and Dr. McCoy.

However, the logo really isn't entirely new because the patch design has been around the military for a few decades. The globe and arrow were part of the emblem for the Air Force Space Command, from which the Space Force was independently established.

The Space Force has stirred up some internet conversation lately as the unveiling of its uniforms last week also prompted jokes on Twitter, but praise as well. Despite the punchlines, some figured Star Trek as a neat inspiration.

Officially launched last month, the Space Force is tasked with carrying out space operations and is the first new military branch since the Air Force in 1947.

