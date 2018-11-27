President Donald Trump is saying he's "very disappointed" in General Motors closing plants — and he says the White House is "looking at cutting all subsidies" for the auto giant.

Trump tweeted his warning Tuesday, a day after GM announced it would shutter five plants and slash 14,000 jobs in North America.

He blasted GM's CEO, Mary Barra, "for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland" even though "nothing" was "being closed in Mexico & China."

Trump angrily referred to the 2008 federal auto bailout by adding that "the U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get!"

Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

....for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) - don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

The president floated the idea of cutting subsidies for GM's electric cars program.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not elaborate as to what cuts could be enacted.

