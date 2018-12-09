WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump continued to insist Wednesday that his administration did a "great job" in responding to Hurricane Maria, which left nearly 3,000 people dead, as Hurricane Florence rolls toward the Carolina coast.

Trump said in an early morning tweet that his administration got "A pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming!"

The president has consistently applauded the Maria response, even as the estimates of deaths in Puerto Rico caused by the storm have climbed from 64 to 2,975 people, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit America in more than a century.

Trump said Tuesday, "I think Puerto Rico was incredibly successful." And he called it "one of the best jobs that's ever been done with respect to what this is all about."

The president also sent two tweets – one featuring a video message – warning people of the danger of Hurricane Florence as it approaches the East Coast, and assuring residents that emergency responders are prepared.

"We'll handle it. We're ready. We're able," Trump said.

A study published last month from George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, which was commissioned by the Puerto Rican government, found that government emergency plans in place when Maria hit were not designed for hurricanes greater than a Category 1. Maria was a Category 4 with 154 mph winds.

The report said the 2,975 deaths occurred between the time the storm hit in September 2017 and February 2018. Puerto Rico's electrical grid, which Trump correctly says was already in bad shape before Maria landed, was knocked out by the storm. Delays in restoring power led to more deaths.

"That caused a number of issues," said Lynn Goldman, dean of the Milken Institute. "It’s fairly striking that you have so many households without electricity for so long. That’s unusual in the U.S. after a disaster."

The deadliest hurricane in U.S. history hit Galveston, Texas, in 1900, killing more than 6,000 people.

Contributing: David Jackson and Rick Jervis, USA TODAY.

