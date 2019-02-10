WASHINGTON — Now that U.S. President Donald Trump has signed the Autism CARES Act of 2019 into law, $1.8 billion in funding can now go to programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health Resources and Services Administration and the National Institutes of Health.

The CDC says nearly 1 in 59 children of all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, or (ASD). They have looked at the continents of Europe, North America and Asia and say people with ASD with have been identified with an "average prevalence" between 1-2 percent.

The bill, sponsored by House Representatives Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, and Democratic House Representative Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania is expected to be a big step for autism research.

There is no actual medical test available to diagnose autism. Autism is diagnosed by observing the development of a child according to the CDC. Autistic characteristics were studied as symptoms of schizophrenia in the early 1900's.

House Representative Chris Smith says the bill will fund research, early detection and treatment for autism spectrum disorder.