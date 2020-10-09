Watch Live: President Trump to hold news conference, after virus aid bill fails

The president is set to hold a press conference at the White House Thursday afternoon shortly before heading to Michigan for a campaign rally.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump says he will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at the White House, shortly after a Senate GOP coronavirus relief bill failed to pass and amid criticism over what he's told Americans about COVID-19.

Trump tweeted to announce the press briefing less than an hour after the Senate GOP coronavirus aid measure, the fifth such bill, didn't move forward. Senate Democrats scuttled the proposal, saying it shortchanged too many pressing needs as the pandemic continues its assault on the country.

Although it's unclear what he'll discuss Thursday, the president has also been facing criticism over downplaying the threat of the pandemic months ago. He's quoted in a book by journalist Bob Woodward saying he understood the virus was deadly but rather did not want to create public panic.

Thursday’s mostly party-line vote capped weeks of wrangling over an aid bill all sides say they want but are unable to deliver. The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier relief bills has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling. It now seems likely that hope has ended for coronavirus relief before the November election.

Trump was trying to move past Woodward's book's revelations as he headed for a rally in battleground Michigan Thursday.

In a burst of tweets Thursday morning, Trump defended his comments admitting that he had been warned about the danger of the virus.

“Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months,” Trump wrote. “If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!”

Woodward has defended his decision to hold off by saying he needed time to make sure Trump’s private comments were true.