GREAT FALLS, Mont. — In the hours after President Donald Trump concluded his rally Thursday in Great Falls, the internet has ignited with comments about his more inflammatory remarks.

Trump didn't hold back his opinions on Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., but it was his jabs at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and the #MeToo movement that had people tweeting.

During his speech, Trump fantasized about debating Warren and getting her to take a genealogy test. The president has often referred to Warren as "Pocahontas," a jab against the senator claiming to be part Native American.

"I'm going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate when she proclaims she's of Indian heritage because her mother said she has high cheekbones," Trump said during his speech as the crowd of more than 6,500 people in Four Seasons Arena cheered and laughed.

"We will take that little kit and say — and we have to do it gently because we're in the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very gentle — and we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn't hit her and injure her arm even though it probably only weighs two ounces. And we will say, 'I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity paid for by Trump if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian."

President Trump appears to mock Sen. Elizabeth Warren, revisiting "Pocahontas" nickname and referencing the #MeToo movement during a rally in Montana. https://t.co/XCOPvwTKIT pic.twitter.com/rjv8CHS8wY — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 5, 2018

The #MeToo movement refers to the recent reckoning against all kinds of sexual assault. The movement has urged the downfall of notable figures such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Bill O'Reilly.

"She of the great tribal heritage — what tribe is it?" Trump said during his speech. "Uh, let me think about it. In the meantime, she's based her life on being a minority. Pocahontas. They always want me to apologize for saying it and I hereby — oh, no, I want to apologize and I'll use tonight."

The crowd booed and yelled out 'No!' as Trump talked about apologizing. Then, thunderous applause as he hit his punchline.

"Pocahontas, I apologize to you. I apologize. To you, I apologize. To the fake Pocahontas, I won't apologize."

Warren responded on Twitter, saying, "While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you're destroying."

Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you're destroying. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) July 5, 2018

